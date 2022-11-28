The police have allegedly arrested a student, Aminu Muhammad, over a post on Twitter mocking the First Lady, Aisha Buhari.

In June 2022, Muhammad had put up a tweet, which reads in Hausa, “Su mama anchi kudin talkawa ankoshi.”

Accompanied by a photograph of Aisha Buhari, the tweet simply translates as “Mama has eaten poor people’s money and is now full.”

According to report, Muhammad was initially said to have been arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) on November 18, but our correspondent gathered that the student was allegedly arrested by the police.

Muhammad, sources say, is a 500-level student of the Federal University Dutse, Jigawa.

However, it is not clear if the student has been reconciled with his family or a lawyer.

But, the force public relations officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, is yet to react to the incident.

Recall that a magistrate court in Kano, a few weeks ago, ordered that two skit makers be given 20 strokes of cane for defaming Abdullahi Ganduje, the state governor.

The skit makers were arrested and taken to court after they were captured in a viral TikTok video calling out Ganduje.

They were charged to court on a two-count charge bordering on defamation and sedition.

At the hearing, Aminu Gabari, the magistrate, ordered that the pair be given 20 strokes of the cane each, and also be made to sweep the court premises for 30 days.

