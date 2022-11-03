By Biodun Busari

Police have arrested 28-year-old Nicolas Aina for stabbing his 64-year-old mother Caroline Adeyelu in her house in Dagenham, east London, UK on Sunday.

Aina was charged with the murder of his mother and the attempted killing of another woman in her 30s whose identity has not been revealed.

Police were called to a property in Auriel Avenue shortly after 9:30 pm on Sunday, where Adeyelu was pronounced dead at the scene following an alleged attack, according to Evening Standard.

Read also: US convicts Nigerian over $60m tax fraud scheme

The second woman, who also suffered stab wounds, was swiftly conveyed to the hospital for further treatment. Her condition was not believed to be life-threatening.

Aina appeared at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Monday, where he was jailed in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Thursday.

Police officers investigated the house where the alleged attack took place in Dagenham, east London on Sunday

Police described the incident as “truly shocking” and a neighbour narrated how she heard screaming on Sunday night.

Speaking after the incident on Sunday, Detective Superintendent Richard Vandenbergh of the East Area Command unit said: “This is a truly shocking incident that has left one woman dead and a second with serious injuries and will understandably cause concern within the local community.

“A man has been arrested and remains in custody and it appears this was an isolated incident confined to a single address.

“Residents will have woken up this morning to find a large police presence in the area.

“I want to reassure people that this is standard practice when dealing with such a serious incident so specialist officers can gather evidence as quickly and securely as is possible.

“You will also see local officers in the area; if you have concerns or information that could help then please speak to them.”

RELATED NEWS