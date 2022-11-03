By Demola Akinyemi

Officers of Kwara State police command have arrested eight suspects over illegal mining in the state.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the suspects were arrested with three trailer loads of marbles with registration number SGM 222 ZR and BWR 151 YL and SGM 222 ZR, respectively along Share, Tsaragi and Patigi areas of the state.

Names of the suspects include Isah Amisu, Mohammed Zanihat Idris,Alhassan Rabiu,Mohammed Abdulbagi,Abdulbagi Sadiq and Mohammed Zanihat

The rest are Ibrahim Sule Balarabe,Mohammed Dalhatu, Idris and Abubakar Tasiu.

Spokesman of Kwara State Police Command, Ajayi Okasanmi, who confirmed the arrest said it was prompted by a petition written to the commissioner of police by the residents and natives of Patigi in Patigi Local government area of Kwara State and the Association of Licenced Miners of Kwara state complaining that illegal miners have turned their ancestral lands to a beehive of illegal mining of the mineral resources.

Okasanmi said that the complainants lamented that the development had caused ecological crisis and sabotage to the economy of both the state and the federal government.

“Based on this petition, a team of Kwara State Police Command’s operatives were dispatched to the area to arrest and if possible recover and impound any illegal mined minerals in the said area.

“The police team swung into action and the suspects were arrested with three trailer loads of suspected marbles illegally mined.”He said.

Okasanmi added that exhibits have been recovered to the police headquarters, while the suspects after interrogation and confessions have been charged to court.

RELATED NEWS