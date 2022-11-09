….Recover stolen car

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—DELTA State Police Command, yesterday, disclosed that its operatives arrested three armed robbery suspects in Orerokpe and Warri, Okpe and Sapele Local Government Areas of the State.

“The Command, in a statement by its Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Bright Edafe, said: “On the 5/11/2022 at about 12.15hrs, an indigene of Orerokpe (name withheld) reported that about 1140hrs, four hoodlums armed with a gun attacked and dispossessed them of one (1) iPhone XR, one iPhone 6s, one Tecno spark 2, one iPhone Max, Camon 19 and Uba Atm card at gunpoint.

“On receipt of this information, the DPO Orerokpe mobilized and led the patrol team to the scene. The hoodlums took to their heels on sighting the Police but the team succeeded in arresting one of the suspects named Desmond Ejinyere ‘m’ 18yrs while others escaped into the bush.”

One locally made cut-to-size double barrel gun and two live cartridges were recovered. While combing the bush, another member of the gang Joshua Emoefe ‘m’ 20yrs of Abraka Street Orerokpe was also arrested. A manhunt for the fleeing members of the gang is ongoing.

The statement added that during a stop and search operation along Warri-Sapele road by Ibada-Elume in Sapele LGA, its operatives intercepted one Lexus RX 330 SUV with number plate KWC 81 HH, Chasis no. JTIHF31U400010242 for a search.

“The driver, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, jumped out of the vehicle and fled into a nearby bush in a bid to escape.

He was given a hot chase by the operatives and was arrested.

