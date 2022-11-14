Extraordinarily talented rapper, songwriter, performer and one of Zambia’s award-winning artists Mwila Musonda, more widely known by his stage name Slapdee has dropped new hit song “African Queen”, featuring South African top-notch rapper Cassper Nyovest and Xain.

“African Queen” is a catchy and unique song dedicated to celebrating black skin and every beautiful woman around the world”, the XYZ Entertainment honcho says.

“It’s a typical feel-good song that makes your body move and when that happens, you gravitate to the one special person whom you find super attractive”.

The song released through partnership with prime music partners, a media distribution agency in Usa, has the elements to spread effaciously amongst music lovers.

