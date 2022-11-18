By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – To secure the economic future of young Nigerians and also make them employers of labour, the Deutsche

Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) has built the capacity of some young entrepreneurs from Plateau State who recently completed their secondary school education.

The organization also inaugurated the Technical Advisory Group, TAG which is made up of experienced individuals from the public and private sectors to provide mentorship and advisory service which would help the young ones to grow their businesses.

The young people who while in schools were members of the GIZ-sponsored Student Entrepreneurship Activity Hub (SEA-Hub) an initiative of the Pro-Poor Growth and Promotion of Employment – SEDIN, have now metamorphosed into the SEA-Hub Alumni Network (SHAN) to ensure the continuity of impactful entrepreneurial learning and mentorship in business.

Recall that SEDIN is part of the Sustainable Economic Development Cluster (SEDEC) of the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH on behalf of the German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

The alumni from the 17 local government areas of the State, at a three-day engagement and inauguration workshop in Jos, officially kicked off the process of running successful activities which would improve their entrepreneurial knowledge and foster business opportunities for them.

Speaking shortly after the inauguration of the leadership of the SHAN, Babafemi Oyediran of the GIZ said “The SEA-Hubs prepare and build our young minds to understand the basics of running a successful business, foster opportunity recognition, innovation, risk-taking, critical thinking, and employment creation…

“After over six years of SEA-Hub implementation in selected secondary schools across a few states in Nigeria, over 30,000 students have been reached. An estimated 20% of these students have now graduated from secondary school having participated actively in SEA-Hub while in school.

“To ensure continuity of impactful learning with deliberate effort towards raising young innovative entrepreneurs, the SEA-Hub Alumni Network (SHAN) is launched to serve as a channel embedded within the SEA-Hub framework to further engage SEA-Hub students upon graduation.”

He listed some of the benefits of SHAN to include free access to business/career advisory, coaching and mentorship, capacity building and internship opportunities, business linkages, access to grants, and knowledge exchange among others to raise under 25 CEOs in Nigeria.

Victor Diyal of the Plateau State Microfinance Development Agency and Henrietta Fakah, a lecturer at the Department of Management Studies, Plateau State University, who are TAG members, expressed excitement about the zeal of the young people about entrepreneurship and promised to assist them to turn their innovative ideas to scale up their businesses.

The newly inaugurated President of SHAN, Wings Daniel said, “Exposure to the SEA-Hub while in school taught us many things about entrepreneurship and financial freedom, after SEA-Hub, we are here in SHAN and this has taught us teamwork, we exchange services and this has helped our business reach. We have learned how to market our businesses, with the benefits inherent in SHAN, such as mentoring and access to resources, we are optimistic this is the push we need and it would help us achieve more.”

The Secretary, Joy Amos added, “It has not been easy but we are being assisted to have a secured future. Apart from what we learned at SEA-Hub; SHAN has helped us to build our businesses to be young CEOs at 25 years of age. We would explore the experiences and advice of the TAG members to improve our businesses.”

