Plateau is set to host President Muhammadu Buhari, Sen. Ahmed Tinubu, All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, APC National Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu and other dignitaries for the flag off of APC presidential campaigns, an official of the campaign committee has said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the party will flag off its campaigns on Tuesday in Jos.

The Chairman, Local Organising Committee and Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Mr Ahmed Wase said on Monday in Jos that the committee had concluded the arrangements for the event.

Wase said that security and other arrangements were put in place for the success of the programme.

“With the calibre of guests, you can see that we have daunting task ahead of us, especially their security and safety while in the state.

“These tasks are surmountable as we have properly strategised to ensure nothing is left to chance,” he said.

Wase stated that the party’s vice presidential candidate Sen. Kashim Shettima, the Senate President, Sen. Ahmed Lawan, the Speaker House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamiia, as well as the deputy senate president, governors and other dignitaries would be in attendance.

He added that the committee is also expecting guests and party supporters across the length and breadth of the country to grace the occasion.

“I wish to commend the APC for its choice of Plateau for the launching of its presidential campaign.

“The choice of Jos which has a memorable history of hosting presidential campaigns and presidential primaries which produced presidents of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, is not a mistake.

“This time around we are very prepared to repeat that feat as we confidently March into the 2023 presidential and general elections,” he stated.

NAN reports that Jos, the Plateau capital is wearing a new look.

NAN observed that potholes on the streets leading to the venue of the event have been filled.

Gov. Simon Lalong, the Director General, APC Presidential Campaign Council is expected to visit Rwang Pam Stadium on Monday to inspect the stadium. (NAN)

