By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

IT is shocking to continue to describe what obtains in most parts of Plateau State as primary health centres meant for human use. Most of them do not qualify for human patronage and should not be so labelled and designated for human use. Some of them do not even qualify to be called “mangers,” where animals are kept. But that is what they have, and that is what the natives continue to patronise daily with no options whatsoever.

It is pathetic and despicable to make use of these decrepit places in modern day Nigeria when the nation is neither at war nor in slavery. A common feature of the so-called primary health centres is that they lack the basic structures, personnel, and equipment for the provision of primary health services for the users, particularly in the rural areas of the state. Others lack routine immunisation vaccines, malaria drugs, and other common drugs that are imperatives for rural dwellers.

Many others have no room for pregnant women to be put to bed, while others have no beds for in-patients. The stories of decay and the total absence of facilities are legion and frightening, going by the accounts of the people of many local government areas, who spoke to Arewa Voice. Traumatised citizens tell heartbreaking stories of their losses at these facilities, where they attempted to access healthcare but were unable to do so, resulting in painful losses as a result of the failure to secure health services in the broken down or unavailable facilities.

Gabriel Ntiem, a resident of Pangkai in Mikang Local Government Area, described a pathetic condition of the health centre in his community, which has failed woefully to meet the basic needs of the people in the area. Ntiem said: “The PHC in Pangkai is operated in a two-room structure, and the few staff that are posted there do not often come to work. As a result, we always seek healthcare at Garkawa which is about three kilometres away from here.

My motorcycle had problems, which I could not fix due to lack of money, and at that time, my wife went into premature labour at night. We could not go to Garkawa that night and by the time we were able to rush her to the centre, the baby had died, and my wife’s condition became threatened, and she has not been able to regain herself since then. If we had had a functional health centre and available personnel, the situation would have been managed. Anytime anybody falls sick in the night, we find it very hard to get help. That is why we are asking that this centre be refurbished and provided with qualified staff so that community members do not have to suffer what my wife is suffering now.”

At the facility in Congo-Russia, a mother of four, Peace Ishyaku, recounted how she almost fell from a broken delivery bed while in labour. She said: “Everyone knows the water problem we have in Congo-Russia. In that facility, there is no water supply; everywhere is dirty, but I still went there because I had no choice. But because of the intervention of God and the watchful eyes of the personnel on duty, I almost fell off the delivery bed, which needs a change. I thank God that I delivered safely and was discharged with my baby. After the incident, I don’t encourage any woman to go there for delivery.”

Similarly, Darin Dalok of Kerang who lost his son due to a perforated intestine, added: “Anytime I see the clinic in my village, I feel sad. My son was sick, so I took him there. He was treated for malaria and typhoid, and we went home. The situation did not improve, so I took him to Kerang Town, where they said it was appendicitis, and he was operated upon and discharged. When we got home, he fell sick again. I called my brother in Jos, who asked us to come to his place. By the time we got to the Jos University Teaching Hospital, we carried out a series of tests, and it was discovered that he had a perforated intestine, but before anything could be done, he died. Anytime I see his friends playing, going to school and things like that, I remember my son and I cannot stop thinking that if the right thing was done from the village clinic, my son would still be here.”

However, a Consultant Family Physician, Dr. Daniel Meshak, who is advocating the repositioning of PHCs stated, “Primary healthcare is the first point of contact people should have with the health system when they are sick. It is the bedrock of any strong health system all over the world. When you consider what is happening in Plateau State, there are so many things that have indicated that we still have a long way to go. How many people visit the PHCs when they are sick to seek treatment? Very few. This is because they lack quality. What are those things we need to look into to make the PHCs work? We need to consider the quality of service delivery and human resources because you find out that most of the PHCs in the state are not manned by doctors or even nurses. The shortage of manpower affects the quality of care. The supply of medicine, equipment and technology is lacking, and essential medicines are out of stock, and those are challenges. The issue is that health information management systems ought to help in the treatment of patients and planning to improve the quality of services, even funding; these are lacking.

“Largely, people engage in out-of-pocket spending for healthcare, and this makes healthcare inaccessible to many people due to extreme poverty. The government needs to improve the health insurance system to incorporate PHCs and the informal sector to ensure that people have access to healthcare services even when they don’t have money. In leadership and governance, we have to look at how the PHCs are structured. The government has done well by setting up the Primary Healthcare Board, but in terms of operation, they still have a long way to go.“

However, the Director of Primary Healthcare in the State Primary Healthcare Board, Mr. Sanusi Nahuta explained, “The State has started addressing personnel issues in the secondary and tertiary facilities. For primary healthcare, the state government has to meet with the local government chairmen on the issue of employment. For the equipment, we are leveraging the Basic Healthcare Fund to buy some of the equipment.”

