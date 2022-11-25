By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

As campaigns intensify ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Plateau State Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has urged his supporters to be civil in their conduct and shun any act of violence as his campaigns would continue to be issue-based and peaceful.

Barr. Mutfwang spoke on Thursday during the burial of his mother, the late mama Briskilla Mutfwang, at their home town, Ampang West in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Recall that mama Mutfwang died after a brief illness on Sunday at the Jos University Teaching Hospital, at the age of 88.

At a funeral service held at the Church of Christ in Nations, COCIN, 1 Ampang West, Barr. Mutfwang, described his late mother as “a confident and fulfilled woman, full of faith in God,” recalling that after his mother returned from Zaria to the village, “she waged war against poverty and worked assiduously for the liberation of women in her community” and assured that they will remain united as her surviving children to “promote her virtues of moral principles, carry and accommodative to all.”

Sympathizers who spoke unanimously described the deceased as “a caring, humble and accommodative mother who lived her life for humanity.”

However, the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, his running mate, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, former Governor of Plateau State, Sen. Jonah Jang, Governorship candidate of Labour Party, Dr. Patrick Dakum and his APC and YPP counterparts, Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda and Hon. Manji Gontori, former Plateau State Governors Joshua Dariye, Amb. Fidelis Tapgun and their Adamawa state counterparts, Boni Haruna, Deputy Governor of Plateau State, Professor Sonni Tyoden and former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Bagudu Hirse among others identified with the family and encouraged the children to hold on to God who gives comfort.

Meanwhile, politicians across party lines also paid their last respect to the deceased matriarch of the Mutfwang family.

