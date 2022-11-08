By Marie-Theree Nanlong

Jos—The retired Police Inspector, Ayuba Mangdihis, abducted from his home at Daika, Panyam district of Mangu local government area of Plateau State, has regained his freedom, after spending about a week in captivity.

This is as another victim, Jacob Dawet, of the same community, also regained freedom.

Both were released, Sunday night, after some yet-to-be-confirmed amount of money was paid as ransom.

The Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, DSP Alfred Alabo, did not confirm the development, at press time, as he did not answer the call put across to him, but a source in the know said the duo have been received by their respective families.

According to the source, “The kidnapped Police Inspector, Mr. Ayuba Mangdihis and Mr. Jacob Dawet of Daika in Panyam District Mangu Local government were released yesterday (Sunday) at about 9:00 pm after ransom was paid. A family member confirmed that they were released unhurt.

“The victims while in the custody of kidnappers were forced to speak with their family members using different numbers demanding the families to mobilize funds by all means to save their lives. The kidnappers only talked when the negotiation was almost concluded. The Victims were received at Kombili village at the boundary with Gindiri.”

RELATED NEWS