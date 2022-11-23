By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Following the recommendation by the Chairman, of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Gen Buba Marwa, that local committees are formed to sensitise citizens on the dangers of illicit drugs to curb abuse, during a recent visit to the Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, the Chairman of Qua’an Pan local government area, Ernest Da’a has inaugurated an NDLEA Committee on illicit drug control for the Local Government Area.

Da’a inaugurated the Committee in Ba’ap, the Council’s headquarters and charged the members to work assiduously on their mandate of sensitizing the public on the dangers of illicit drugs, having seen the serious harm the use of illicit drugs has inflicted on several communities within the local government area.

Represented by his Deputy, Helen Wapmuk, the Chairman expressed the hope of a turnaround given the calibre of members of the Committee and reiterated that the Committee is mandated to among other things, implement the NDLEA policy of drug reduction, as well as develop appropriate intervention strategies to prevent the use of illicit drugs.

Membership of the Committee is drawn from the NDLEA, Education, Health, Women Affairs, Office of the Council Chairman, clergy, traditional institution, NGO, and youths, among other groups, with the Council Chairman as Chairman and Area Commander as its Co-Chairman.

According to a statement issued by the Special Adviser, Media and Public Affairs to the Chairman, Stephen Musa, the inauguration was witnessed by members of the Executive and Legislative Councils, clergy, traditional rulers, staff of the NDLEA and representatives of the various interest groups.

RELATED NEWS