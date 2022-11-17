The Mayor of Urhoboland, Eshanekpe Israel, a.k.a Akpodoro has said his outburst against the Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, concerning the award of a surveillance contract to Zane Energy belonging to Omo-Agege’s brother, is not a war but a demand for his people’s right

He stated this in a chat with our correspondent in Lagos, even as he explained that he would not rest on his oars until the Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District in the red chamber prevails on Zane Energy to relinquish the pipeline surveillance contract allegedly awarded to his brother’s company.

The Mayor maintained Omo-Agege’s brother is not an ex-militant to deserve any contract award to protect pipelines particularly the OML30 and 34, saying those slots are meant for ex-militants of Urhobo and Isoko extractions, wherein he is the most qualified.

According to the Gbaregolor, Ughelli South-born Mayor, “why would anyone want to usurp the rightful place of ex-militants,” who he noted broke the jinx of national alienation and gross marginalisation of the Niger Delta people, noting that while they were in the creeks then, other leaders shied away from the truth only come out now and hijack what belongs to the ex-militants.

He stated further that one of the agreements that necessitated the Presidential Amnesty Programme was that ex-militants would be entrusted with the security of pipelines in their domains which maintained was rightfully awarded Tantita Security Services belonging to Chief Government Ekpemukpolo a.k.a Tompolo and other ex-militants as questioned the reason behind the award of OML30 and OML34 to a politician.

Akpodoro called on Security agencies to save his soul from the man who sent threats to him. He called on the Ibrahim Bichi-led Department of State Security, the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman, the National Security Adviser, NSA to the President, Ibrahim Monguno and others to save him from the threat.

“We elected people to promote the values and protect the interests of Urhobo people and not to kill us. We didn’t elect him to ambush and hijack contracts meant for Urhobo Youths, we didn’t elect people to undermine and hijack the good of our nation. He must relinquish that contract but I called on the security agencies and international communities to be on the lookout.

“In days ahead, I shall be leading a massive peaceful protest to the National Assembly and to the office of the NSA. We are all in the street and we won’t pander to empty threats. No amount of threats will make Zane Energy go ahead with that contract. We shall not be intimidated a bit. I shall be writing officially to foreign missions in Nigeria intimating them of the threats coming from a supposed lawmaker. This is the beginning of all beginnings,” he said.

RELATED NEWS