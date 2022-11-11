By Dapo Akinrefon

The Ijaw Monitoring Group, IMG, on Friday, described the demand by the Academy of International Affairs, AIA, comprising former ministers and ex-diplomats headed by former Minister of External affairs, Professor Bolaji Akinyemi asking the Federal Government to stop pipeline security contact given to High Chief Ekpumukpolo, fondly called Tompolo as bias and witch hunt.

The Academy of International Affairs recently challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to set up a judicial board of inquiry to address the root cause of crude oil theft and fuel subsidy scandal.

The academy described the federal government’s decision to award pipeline surveillance contract to Tantita Security Services Limited, a private company owned by former leader of the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta, Mr. Government Ekpemupolo (a.k.a Tompolo), as an exercise in futility, observing that “to ask some of those suspects involved in this scandal to go round in search of illegal pipelines and oil criminals.”

But in a statement by IMG’s Cordinator, Mr Joseph Evah, the Ijaw said: “We are worried that eminent persons in the country are kicking against a contract that will protect the Niger-Delta from environmental anarchy and guarantee revenue drive for the country.

“The incredible security architecture put in place by Tantita Security Services to tackle unbearable security challenges and economic sabotage deserves applause from all Nigerians.

“It is very clear that the position of Academy of International Affairs in sensitive matters that affects our environment is the height of malice; it is like the private security managing the Civilian JTF in the North-East should be celebrated while the Nger-Delta initiative is given a bad name to hang it.

“We are going to resist any attempt to blackmail High Chief Ekpumukpolo, the operator Tantita Security Services Limited before the international community. All the foreign embassies in Nigeria are aware that without the natives assisting government security agencies, it is impossible to secure the network of pipelines in the creek of Nigerdelta.

“Where was the body of ex-ministers when Zamfara and other northern states were involved in gold and other minerals resources without mining licence.

“Again, it is important to educate Nigerians, including those who are misinforming the international community, that Tompolo is not even involved in 50 percent of security work in Niger-Delta. For example, the implementation of some interventions, which include the integrated natural security and waterways protection infrastructures also known as deep Blue project and passage of the Suppression of Piracy and other Maritime Offences (SPOMO) Act 2019 into law. The Deep Blue project which includes deployment of Air, land and sea assets has helped to check illegal activities in Nigeria’s maritime waters.”

