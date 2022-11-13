By Dapo Akinrefon

The Ijaw Monitoring Group, IMG, has described the demand by the Academy of International Affairs, AIA, comprising former ministers and ex-diplomats headed by former Minister of External affairs, Professor Bolaji Akinyemi,asking the Federal Government to stop pipeline security contact given to High Chief Ekpumukpolo, called Tompolo as bias and witch hunt.

The Academy of International Affairs recently challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to set up a judicial board of inquiry to address the root cause of crude oil theft and fuel subsidy scandal.

The academy described the federal government’s decision to award pipeline surveillance contract to Tantita Security Services Limited, a private company owned by former leader of the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta, Mr. Government Ekpemupolo (a.k.a Tompolo), as an exercise in futility, observing that “to ask some of those suspects involved in this scandal to go round in search of illegal pipelines and oil criminals.”

But in a statement by IMG’s Cordinator, Mr Joseph Evah, the Ijaw group said: “We are worried that eminent persons in the country are kicking against a contract that will protect the Niger-Delta from environmental anarchy and guarantee revenue drive for the country.

“The incredible security architecture put in place by Tantita Security Services to tackle unbearable security challenges and economic sabotage deserves applause from all Nigerians.

“It is very clear that the position of Academy of International Affairs in sensitive matters that affects our environment is the height of malice; it is like the private security managing the Civilian JTF in the North-East should be celebrated while the Nger-Delta initiative is given a

