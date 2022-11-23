By Emma Amaize

The Centre of Human Rights and Anti-Corruption Crusade, CHURAC, has said that oil thieves were sensitively blackmailing the Federal Government and Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited, NNPCL, over the award of pipeline surveillance contract to a private security company, PSC, run by ex-militant leader, Government Ekpumupolo, alias Tompolo.

The group in a statement by the chair, Board of Trustees, Alowei Cleric Esq. said, “With the barrage of oppositions against the decision of the NNPCL to award oil pipeline surveillance contract to PSCs, it has become clear that the oil thieves are fighting back with emotional blackmail.”

“We are surprised that nearly all the public opprobrium is against the one awarded to the company linked to High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, aka Tompolo, Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, TSSNL.

“Meanwhile, NNPCL awarded the same contract to a number of private companies even before Tompolo’s company won the bid. The truism is that most of those companies, which had the contract, barely, took steps to fight the unchecked illegal bunkering activities in the Niger Delta region.

“To the chagrin of these economic saboteurs and their paid armchair critics, Tompolo’s company, TSSNL, is taking the fight to their doorsteps by exposing the oil syndicates and the cartels siphoning the oil in the region.

“To survive the illegal business, these oil thieves have embarked on different adventures to blackmail NNPCL and the Federal Government into submission.

“The lawsuit instituted by One Love Foundation in suit No FHC/ABJ/1723)2022 against the NNPCL over the pipeline surveillance contract awarded to TSSNL is audible to the deaf and clear to the blind that illegal bunkers are fighting back, clutching on any straw to survive in their illicit business.

“We have instructed our legal team to study the case carefully. We will not hesitate to file for joinder to defend NNPCL and TSSNL if the need arises. We are solidly behind NNPCL for awarding the contract to Tompolo’s Company.

“For the love of this nation and to ensure that we have an increased output to beat the OPEC’s quota, we will always stand by the NNPC Limited and the TSSNL to completely eradicate the oil thieves in the Niger Delta.

“Tompolo deserves commendation by well meaning Nigerians. They should not vilify him just because he chose to risk his life to safeguard national assets,” the group added.

