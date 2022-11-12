The remains of the Lady Evangelist Grace Bosede Akeredolu (JP), mother of Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, was on Saturday committed to mother-earth in Owo, Ondo State.

The late Grace Akeredolu died in her sleep on September 15, 2022 at her Kopindogba residence in Ibadan.

Among eminent Nigerians who graced the event include, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, governors, ministers, members of the National Assembly and leaders of the APC and friends of the Governor across political parties as well as members of the inner and outer Bar.

