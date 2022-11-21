A group of Nigerians under the aegis of Kogites Diaspora Coalition, on Monday, in London staged a peaceful protest at Nigeria House, Nigerian High Commission, in London against what it called the resurgence of Insecurity, in Kogi State, Nigeria.

The protesters, who filed up at the High Commission, said it came to formally send the group’s message to President, Muhammadu Buhari, through Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom.

According to the group, led by one Ayo Akinuli-Kofar, the protest was also to ensure that the High Commissioner takes their petition seriously and delivers the same to Buhari which he said had earlier been given to the High Commission last week.

In the demonstration, the protesters urged President Buhari to ensure that the sponsors and perpetrators of terrorism and banditry which is resurfacing in the State after some years of reprieve from insecurity in the state are investigated and brought to book.

The protesters were seen with banners with inscriptions “Kogites in Diaspora Say No To Resurgence of Violence in our State” “Security Agents Must Invite those Defending Terrorists in the Media Now” and Kogi Must Not Return to Dark Days of Daily Blood Letting”.

They declared that the protest will continue should the presidency, the state government and security agencies delay or refuse to ensure the arrest and prosecution of alleged defenders and enablers of insecurity in the state.

