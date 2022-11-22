Prince Gboyega Famodun installed as the Owa of Igbajo-elect

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Following the approval of Prince Gboyega Famodun as the Owa of Igbajo-elect by Osun state government on Monday, kingmakers in the town early hours of Tuesday installed the former All Progressives Congress, APC, Chairman as a monarch.

They (kingmakers) embarked on traditional rites at dawn with the Oro-cult moving round the community late night while the Oba-designate was taken round traditional route at dawn.

The traditional ‘Akoko’ leave was placed on Famodun’s head to complete the rite of making him a monarch at the resident of the head of kingmakers in Igbajo.

The (kingmakers) embark on traditional rites with Famodun

The stool of Owa of Igbajo became vacant following the death of Oba Olufemi Fasade on December 23, 2020.

Prince Famodun was unanimously selected as the sole candidate of the Owa Oke-Ode Ruling House in a meeting held on 11th November 2022.

His appointment was subsequently approved and announced by the state government, on Monday

