President Muhammadu Buhari and the new monarch of the United Kingdom, King Charles III, at Buckingham Palace in London

President Muhammadu Buhari has met with the new monarch of the United Kingdom, King Charles III, at Buckingham Palace in London.

Media aides of the President, on Wednesday, shared pictures of the former Prince of Wales shaking hands with Buhari, who left Nigeria for England on Monday, October 31, for a routine medical checkup.

Buhari also met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Godfrey Onyeama, the Nigerian High Commissioner to the UK, Sarafa Ishola, and other officials.

