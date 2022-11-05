By Charly Agwam

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State on Saturday hosted the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Iyiorchia Ayu, along with the Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, Sule Lamido amongst others.

Although the host governor, Bala Mohammed who spoke on behalf of others at the Bauchi Government Guest House on Saturday did not disclose details of the meeting, he however said that the meeting was held to discuss grey areas in his area of control.

“The visit is a continuation of the campaign and discussion and strategizing of the campaign and electioneering. We discussed issues affecting my area, especially as the vice chairman of the presidential campaign council in charge North.

“So we discussed issues and grey areas that need crossing the ‘Ts’ and dotting the ‘Is’. It is not for public consumption but certainly it is about discussing issues with the national chairman and closing ranks. That is all I can say,” he said.

The closed-door meeting lasted for about 2 hours.

