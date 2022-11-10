Photos by Lamidi Bamidele

Aviation unions’ members are protesting a proposed demolition of all , agencies’ offices in Lagos state.

The protesting aviation union members in their number on Thursday were seen displaying placards after a meeting which resolved to reject the proposed demolition.

The Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika recently proposed the demolition of some agencies of the ministry at The Murtala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja.

Such agencies building to be demolished are that of Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA; FAAN former headquarters, Accident Investigation Bureau and NAMA.

There was also plan by the minister of Aviation on the concession of major airports in Nigeria.

All these plans have have not gone well with aviation union members which led to the meetings of various unions in the aviation industry held within the MMA, Ikeja today.



The unions unanimously reject the aviation Minister’s proposed demolition plan and the planned concession of major airports. Placards with various inscriptions were displayed during the protest.





