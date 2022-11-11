By Wole Mosadomi

Minna-Peoples Democratic Party,(PDP) Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has arrived Minna, Niger state capital to meet with Party stalwarts ahead of the 2023 general elections.



He arrived Minna International Airport around 12:30 pm and in a long convoy drove straight to the Uphill residence of former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida.

He arrived Babangida’s residence around 12:45 pm and went straight into a closed door meeting with his entourage.



Those in the entourage cannot be ascertained but National and Niger state Party stalwarts are among those in the closed door meeting.





