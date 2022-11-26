By Biodun Busari

Photo credit: Bunmi Azeez

The All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters stormed the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos on Saturday for the campaign rally of their presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Among those who graced the rally are members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) and Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

The rally had in attendance state governors from the country’s ruling party including Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara, Simon Lalong of Plateau, Aminu Masari of Katsina among others.

