ANAN signs Renewal of Mutual Recognition Agreement (MRA) with Certified Public Accountants (CPA) Ireland during the World Congress Of Accountants in Mumbai, India, today 18th November 2022.

Present during the signing of the MRA are; Prof Benjamin Chuka osisioma (ANAN President), Dr James Ekerare Neminebor (ANAN 1st Vice President), Dr Kayode Olushola Fasua (Chief Executive Officer), Barr. John Amah ( ANAN Director, Legal and Council Affairs), Aine Collins CPA, IOD, (CPA Ireland President), Eamonn Siggins (Chief Executive CPA Ireland), Trish O’Neill (Director of Member Services, CPA Ireland), Gillian Peters (Director of Business Development CPA Ireland), and Cait Carmody (Director of Professional Standards, CPA Ireland)

