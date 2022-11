Senator Ademola Adeleke takes oath of office and allegiance

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke and his deputy, Kola Adewusi, have taken the oath of office and allegiance.

The oaths were administered on the two helms men by the Osun State Chief Judge, Adepele Ojo, at the Osogbo City Stadium, venue of the swearing-in ceremony.

