By Biodun Busari

Human rights activist and convener of Concerned Nigerians, Deji Adeyanju has graduated with a first class in Law and Legal Studies from Baze University, Abuja.

Adeyanju made this known on Saturday via his verified Facebook page.

Read also: Activist, Deji Adeyanju bags first class in law, Baze University

In the post, the activist thanked his mum and other family members who had lent their support throughout his time at the university.

Adeyanju tweeted, “Graduation celebration with my mom, uncle (Father) -Professor Adeyanju 85yrs who raised me with family members, friends, loved ones and my lecturer. LLB First Class confirmed. Grace!”

RELATED NEWS