A picture of the scene.

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, Nnewi

THE multi-imillion naira Onitsha Drug Market, popularly known as Ogbo Ogwu, was on Tuesday afternoon gutted by fire, which claimed now fewer than three lives and destroyed a building, leaving 10 people were wounded.

Fire was said to have resulted from an explosion at the Chemical/Surgical Line of the market. One person was said to have died instantly.

Read Also: [Video] Fire razes Onitsha market, several injured

According to two eyewitnesses, former members of the executives of the market union, the fire incident started about two hours ago and men of fire service were invited to contain the inferno.

Initially people were running for their lives because it was an explosion.

“There was stampede; nobody was thinking of how to save goods because it was an explosion.

“I can vividly confirm to you — because I was there — the explosion killed one person instantly.

“The two other were badly affected by the explosion and were rushed to a hospital. And they are said to have died,” he said.

Still raging

However, when Vanguard contacted the Chairman of the market, Mr. Chukwulota Ndubisi, he declined to comment on the incident, saying that they are battling to put off the fire completely.

His words: “Please, I cannot comment on the fire incident now. We are trying to put it off completely to avoid spreading to other sections of the market.

“And again, I cannot talk now for some reasons. I will call you people later to address you.”

Director, Anambra State Fire Service, Martin Agbili, an engineer, confirmed the fire incident, but said the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

“The cause of the fire and extent of damages are yet to be ascertained, but my men are currently at the scene battling the fire,” he added.

More Photos from the scene:

RELATED NEWS