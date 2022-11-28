Story & Photos by Dare Fasube, Ibadan & Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin
Members of Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU staged a protest in the University of Ibadan, UI against alleged victimization of their members by the Federal Government following the 8 months strike recently called off by union body.
Members of the Ibadan zone of the ASUU, in their numbers, protested at a rally held inside the university campus on Monday.
Similarly, members of the ASUU of the University of Ilorin chapter on Monday also protested against what they described as the casualization of intellectual workers in the country.
The university Dons, who went around the major areas of the university community were seen carrying various placards to make their grievances known.