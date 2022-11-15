President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Jos, the Plateau state capital for the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC campaign flag-off holding today (Tuesday).

Buhari is expected to lead leaders of the party to the Rawang Pam Township Stadium in Jos, Plateau State, venue of the Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign kick-off.

The presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, arrived in the Home of Peace and Tourism yesterday ahead of today’s launch.

He is expected to unveil his plans as contained in the 80-page Action Plan document recently released by the President at the Banquet Hall, State House, Abuja.

There was heavy security presence in and around critical areas of the city.

