Left to Right: Dr Beckie Mamza, Joseph Ibeh, Amb Ahmed Buhari (Vice Presidential Candidate of the ADC Party), Amb. Samantha Simeon, Dr. Gboyega (Pan African Chambers of Trade, Culture and Commerce) and Amb Miebiri at the AU Agenda2063 Youth Ambassadorial Award/induction Ceremony in Abuja.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of First Eco Limited, Mrs Samantha Simeon has bagged African Union Ambassadorial award.

The Award/induction ceremony which held, at Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja, was in recognition of Someone’s philanthropic gestures that concern gender, children development, religious tolerance and community development;

She has awarded scholarship grants to students from indigent homes and built educational facilities for public use in rural communities in Delta State among other laudable human capital development efforts.

Her contribution is in line with aspiration 1&6 of The African Union Agenda 2063, which include: Aprosperous Africa based on inclusive growth and sustainable development and an Africa whose development is people driven; youth, women and children inclusive respectively.

The Ambassadorial Award is tailored to promote young pan African leaders in alignment with African Union Agenda 2063, tagged: “The Africa we want” and to strengthen diplomatic ties on the continent.

Responding Simeon, expressed gratitude stating that her passion lies with the growth and development of young people and women who she considered the “drivers of the Africa of our dreams.

“I’ve always been interested in the plight of rural people; youth and women. They hold the aces for our continent and the earlier we provide sustainable leverage for them, the better.”

By this Award, she has been inducted into the African Youth Ambassadorial Assembly of African Union Agenda2063.

