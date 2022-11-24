By Deborah Ariyo

The Consulate of the Kingdom of Netherlands, in collaboration with PharmAccess Foundation, the implementing partner for the Government of the Netherlands health-related activities organised a three day fact-finding mission to the Netherlands to advance investments in Nigeria’s health sector.

The Government of the Netherlands is seeking to support the Government of Nigeria in strengthening its healthcare systems, in line with its “Trade and Aid” policies.

The delegation included private sector healthcare providers, financial investors and public sector officials.

This was the first health mission organised by the Consulate and it brought together leaders to meet and interact with Dutch health entrepreneurs, with a view to foster investments in the Nigerian health sector and to transfer capacity, expertise and best practices.

The fact-finding mission kicked off with welcome remarks from Marc Hasselaar, the Director International Entrepreneurship at the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs who provided insights into the drafting of a new global health strategy.

The Government of the Netherlands, as part of its global development goals has established a policy directive to structure the support it provides to the healthcare sector, globally to ensure that its global health efforts are more strategic.

Deputy Consul General of the Netherlands in Lagos, Leonie Van der Stijl, who joined the fact-finding mission, said healthcare challenges have become increasingly global, multidimensional and complex.

As Africa’s biggest economy, the state of affairs in Nigeria often reflects issues and opportunities that exist across the continent. That is why this mission is so important.”

Also, the PharmAcces Nigeria shared findings from the Nigeria Health Sector Market Study. The objectives of the study include providing deeper insights into the opportunities in Nigeria’s health sector and to position Dutch firms as Nigeria’s innovative partners for Life-Science-Health (LSH) opportunities.

Commenting on the report, Loretta Aniagolu, Managing Partner and CEO of FIT Consult Limited stated that “the study provided by PharmAccess Foundation was very useful in validating our own studies, particularly the breakdown of the expenditure of each state on overseas and private healthcare treatment”.

The report is scheduled to be disseminated in December 2022.

It will provide deeper insights into the market entry strategies for Dutch companies looking to leverage investment opportunities in Nigeria’s health sector.

The delegation went on site visits to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

At the Philips Innovation Centre in Eindhoven, the latest consumer healthcare products were showcased and the Nigerian delegation took part in live demonstrations of some of the medical equipment. “We saw how easy it is to deploy technologies that will guarantee our nation’s health in future. This is not limited to equipment, we also have innovative software and financing solutions that address our current needs in Nigeria” said Edward Mwingi, Philips Indirect Channel Manager, West Africa

According to Njide Ndile, PharmAccess Nigeria “there are opportunities to leverage investments through funders such as Invest international who also support and fund governments for systems building, in addition to making access available to the private sector”.

