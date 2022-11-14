By Jacob Ajom

The fight by the Professional Footballers Association of Nigeria- PFAN to bring about equity, fair and equal representation in the Congress of the Nigeria Football Federation, its Executive Board, and Sub-Committees continues as Appeal Court of the Federal Capital Territory Division has fixed 21st of November 2022 for ruling.

This followed the submissions from both parties in the issue.

The PFAN Task Force had since challenged the September 29th ruling by Court of Appeal with a 77 page response and its prepared to head to the Supreme Court if not satisfied with the final ruling of the court.

No progress has been made on the Alternative Dispute Resolution process initiated by the NFF which first sitting took place on October 5th 2022 at Reno Hotels Abuja. The Deputy Governor of Edo State Comrade Philip Shuaibu also joined the ADR process on the 11th of October 2022 with a formal invitation of members of the PFAN Task Force to Government House Benin City. No further progress has been made in the last one month.

A member of The PFAN task force, Harrison Jallah assured all Nigeria footballers (current and retired) world wide that there is no alternative to reforms in Nigeria Football. “The monopoly of the State Football Association Chairmen that has grossly retarded the growth of Nigeria Football is being confronted frontally by the PFAN task force and must be broken.”

