A social crusader and member of the Labour Party, LP, presidential campaign team, Moses Ogidi-Paul, has assured Nigerians that the Presidency of the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi would bring lasting peace to Nigerians and the people of Edo State.

Moses Ogidi-Paul, a social crusader, said Obi’s presidency would lead to the progress of Nigeria.

Ogidi-Paul urged the people of Benue State to support Obi in becoming Nigeria’s next president.

In a statement he signed, Ogidi-Paul, said: “I would like to begin by saying that our dear country, Nigeria, is experiencing the best of times in its political history which will clock a century next year with general elections held for the first time on 20th September, 1923. Since the return of democracy in 1999, our country has been a theatre for political experimentation and adventure culminating in a ruthless withdrawal of power from the people, thinning opportunities, concentrating wealth in a small circle leading to the precipitation of social vices as majority of citizens are reduced to the primordial state of survival.

“The casualties of this twisted political order are enormous and have continued to rise. Nepotism, tribalism, religious intolerance, have never been this visible in our polity as they are today. Also, the false narrative of Nigeria as a container of ethnic groups and not of Nigerians has continued to bloat along the lines of this evil political order as evident in comments by its main actors.

“The APC and PDP have superintended this political order showing Nigerians how not-to-be Nigerian. However, with the ObiDatti Movement, a search for Nigerians began and Nigerians have responded in the most amazing way. From matches to rallies and town hall meetings, Nigerians have demonstrated their belief in their country and how much pride they owe the demonym, ‘Nigerian’.

“This explains one thing, “that Nigerians have been living in a cocoon waiting to be awoken by a superior political ideology.” In that cocoon, they found apathy and embraced it paving

the way for ‘cash-throwing’ incompetent individuals to enter our politics polluting it with thuggery, vote buying and other malpractices currently plaguing the electoral process. But it is uhuru today as the ObiDatti Movement recreates the dreams of our Founding Fathers.

“We are delighted by the progress that has been made so far as we call for more efforts to bring our collective dream to fruition. It goes without saying that the people of Benue State have borne the brunt of the insecurity in the country with loss of lives, property and an existential trauma which continues to affect living standards. We are as a movement affected by the struggles of the people here. And as sons, daughters, friends, colleagues, as fellow Nigerians, we commiserate with you all. We are confident that an ObiDatti presidency will bring lasting peace to Benue state and progress to Nigeria.

“We therefore call on the good people of Edo state to come out en masse to support Mr. Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party, his vice-presidential candidate, Dr Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.”

