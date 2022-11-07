Sen. Dino Melaye

Spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, Dino Melaye has described an outburst by presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi on Sunday night as unpresidential and unacceptable.

Melaye in a video posted on his Twitter page on Monday, said he “did not do anything to” Obi.

Recall that Obi had an encounter with Melaye on Sunday night during the presidential town hall session organised by Arise TV in Abuja.

Melaye however, demanded apology from Obi, saying a presidential candidate must be calm.

He said, “He was not provoked, I was seating far opposite the top seat where they were sitting. I didn’t mention his name. And I was really surprised to see that type of outburst from a presidential candidate. Is that the type of president he is going to make? Just taking on people and showing unpresidential characteristics?

“I didn’t do anything. So that outburst is unwarranted, very unpresidential, unacceptable of a leader.

“A leader must be matured. One who wants to govern this country must be accommodating, must have a lot of patience, must have perseverance. These are basic characteristics of leadership anywhere in the world,” Melaye said.

He said a presidential candidate could not be reacting in such manner in the public.

“You want to be President of Nigeria and you are reacting in such a manner in public? This one will slap ADC for office as president. So I want to clear the air, there was nothing, I didn’t do anything to him,” he said.

According to Melaye, Obi was “so provoked” and carried away by the performance of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, adding that he deserves “a serious apology” from the former Anambra State governor.

Melaye said Obi should be calm like the Delta state governor.

“He was so provoked and so carried away by performance of Governor Okowa that he was saying that somebody outside is from ANPP. Does that make any sense, is there any party like the ANPP in Nigeria today?

“Next time when you want to go for a debate, be as calm as Governor Okowa…but that was very unpresidential and I deserve a serious apology,” he said.

RELATED NEWS