Oraye St. Franklyn

By Biodun Busari

A former Senior Special Assistant to Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Barr. Oraye St. Franklyn has said the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi is the hope for Nigeria’s restoration.

Oraye, an ardent supporter of Obi, made this known while speaking in an interview with Politics Hub, a Vanguard Online TV’s political show on Tuesday.

[Video]: Peter Obi represents hope for Nigeria’s restoration – Oraye pic.twitter.com/unInvWgndv — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) November 30, 2022

Oraye said Obi is the best among candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) – Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar respectively.

He asserted that Nigerians are disturbed about the current situation of the country, which has been bewildered with security challenges and a poor economy, but the former Anambra state governor has the credentials to solve them.

Oraye said, “Obi represents the hope for Nigerian restoration. He is the best because if you look at the three main candidates – the candidate from APC, and the candidate from PDP and Mr Peter Obi. It’s very easy to make the decision that look, if you want to get the best out of Nigeria, this is the way to go.

“Currently, a lot of Nigerians are tired of the trajectory of our country. They are disturbed about the trajectory of our country. They are tired of how bad things have been.”

He further stated that though Nigerians can endure suffering, they are tired and want the best for Nigeria which Obi can do.

“They are tired of enduring although, they say Nigerians have an inelastic limit to suffering. But it’s becoming clear daily that Nigerians are getting tired. And we want the very best for our country. So, Obi represents the hope for the restoration of Nigeria’s dignity.

“If you look across the nation, there’s a terrible state of insecurity, the state of joblessness is also very disturbing. If you look again, Obi has the credentials to address these very biting issues in Nigeria,” Oraye added.

