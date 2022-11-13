Adams Oshiomhole

Former Edo state governor, Adams Oshiomhole has claimed that the presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi is responsible for high unemployment in Nigeria.

Oshiomole, the All Progressives Congress, APC senatorial candidate for Edo North, made the assertion during the flag-off of his campaign in the Auchi area of the State over the weekend.

According to Oshiomole, Obi contributed to Nigeria’s unemployment by importing finished goods.

He said, “Obi owns the biggest shopping mall in Abuja and all the items sold there are imported.

“If he is selling imported wines, clothes and other items, he is contributing to why Nigeria is going down because he is creating jobs abroad and importing unemployment to Nigeria,” Oshiomhole said.

According to statistics, Nigeria’s unemployment rate stood at 33 percent as of the last quarter of 2020.

Experts have blamed the ruling party for the high rate of unemployment in the country.

Since his emergence as the Labour Party presidential candidate, Obi had anchored his campaign on a Nigeria of a production economy.

RELATED NEWS