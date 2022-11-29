Peter Obi, Governor Ademola Adeleke

By Biodun Busari

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has congratulated Senator Ademola Adeleke as he became the Osun State Governor, wishing him a fruitful and productive tenure.

Vanguard reported that Adeleke who defeated erstwhile governor, Gboyega Oyetola in the governorship election in June was sworn in on Sunday.

Read also:

Obi while congratulating Adeleke, on his Twitter page on Monday, also commended the resilient spirit of the newly crowned governor.

The former Anambra governor asserted that the emergence of Adeleke represented a successful manifestation of the democratic process, hence should be celebrated as a victory of the true will of the people.

“I congratulate the Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, and the good people of Osun State, on his inauguration and formal commencement of the elected mandate of his people.

“Beyond our partisanship in politics, every successful manifestation of the democratic process, above all impediments, is a triumph of the true will of the majority, and a source of shared joy to all who desire the best, for our dear country.

“I salute the doggedness and resilience of Governor Adeleke, and wish him a fruitful and productive tenure, in the service of his people,” Obi tweeted.

RELATED NEWS