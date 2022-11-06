Dino Melaye

Spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Dino Melaye has reiterated that presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi can not win election, saying the euphoria of his ‘Obidient’ supporters is already dying.

Melaye made this assertion while addressing journalists in Abuja on Saturday.

“By January, it will go down more, because people will realize that it is going to be a wasted vote, people will realize that he (Peter Obi) cannot become president, people will realize that voting for Peter is voting for Tinubu, so that is why I’m having a clarion call on Peter Obi, gentleman, progressive minded, sound, to in the interest of this country for his tomorrow, he should give his today and come back home to support his elder brother and mentor,” he said.

According to Melaye, Obi has no national spread to emerge as President of Nigeria in 2023.

The Atiku campaign spokesperson urged Obi to return to the PDP.

He said a vote for Obi in February is a vote for the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, “because Obi does not have what it takes to win the election”.

Melaye asked Obi to work for the emergence of Atiku Abubakar because “Nigerians cannot afford another four years an APC administration that will “continue with insecurity, kidnapping, banditry, rise in the price of goods and commodities in this country.”

He said, “Nigerians must know that any vote for Peter Obi is a vote for APC. Because Peter Obi cannot make it. So, anybody that is voting for Labour Party is actually voting for Tinubu. Anybody that is campaigning for Peter Obi is actually praying and working for Tinubu to become the President.

“If you are voting for Peter, you are depleting the votes of PDP because Peter cannot make it. Labour Party only fielded 30 out of 109 candidates for the Senate, so who is going to protect the votes of labor party, when even fielding candidates for 109 senatorial districts, they could not. ”

Melaye also explained that no ethnic champion has ever made it as president of Nigeria.

“Buhari himself, ran on regional grounds three times and lost woefully because he was a regional champion, both in ANPP, in APP, and in CPC, he couldn’t win until he eventually run on a national platform. When people like Atiku, Tinubu, Saraki, myself, formed a National Party, was when Buhari could now become the president. So historically, Peter ought to know that no regional champion can be president in Nigeria.”

“With Peter or no Peter, Atiku is going to win the next election. Because we have looked at it, we have looked at the spread, we have looked at the acceptability, we have looked at the programs. We know that APC cannot make it. Nigerians will not vote APC with the outrageous situation we are in in this country.”

