Peter Obi

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has assured Benue residents of public safety and food security if elected president.

Obi made this assurance at his presidential campaign held at the IBB Square in Makurdi, the Benue state capital.

The Labour Party candidate said his government will improve the state productive capacity with a deliberate policy to boost food production.

Speaking at the rally, Labour party’s governorship candidate in the state, He-man Hembe asked Obi to look into the attacks by suspected herdsmen that has left nearly two million people displaced with many lives lost.

Obi lamented that the Federal Government paid lip service to halting incessant killings in Benue.

Apeaking on a civil service based economy, Obi’s running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed said the Obi administration will show the people new ways to attract investment.

The party’s National Chairman, Julius Abure, said it is time to change all the bad purchases Nigerians have been making, a statement that resonates with the crowd.

