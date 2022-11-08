A prominent player in Nigerian oil and gas environment, Prince Peter Onogho Akperi has made the list of 2022 Peace Achievers International awardees, joining highly respected Nigerians, such as the governor of Nasarawa state, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, his Delta state counterpart and the vice presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, member representing Ika federal constituency, Honourable Victor Nwokolo, Founder Freelight of Nigeria Youth Foundation, Hajiya Farida Musa Jauro and many more in winning the award.

The award was designed to honour Nigerians who have contributed immensely to the country’s peace and development.

They were awarded at the 11th edition of Peace Achievers International Summit/Awards 2022 which took place at Sheraton Hotel Abuja on October 15, 2022.

The lead organiser of Peace Achievers International Awards, Amb. Kingsley Amafibe said the will continue to reward excellence and hard work, noting that the awardees were carefully selected on merit.

Peter Onogho Akperi was born into the Akperi family and Prince Peter Onogho Akperi on 19th September, 1971 to late Barrister Edema Diamond Akperi and princess Arugha Rita Akperi.

He attended Mercy Nursery School, and lyobosa Primary School both in Benin. He then attended Federal Government College Warri from 1982-1988. University of Lagos 1991-1997 where he obtained a Bachelor of Science (B.sc) in Business administration. After his youth service he set up a firm with his friend Gulf Energy Nigeria Limited in Port Harcourt which was an oil and gas company.

After years of partnership he went on to create JJM which is an Oil and Gas Company as well as Construction and Dredging. He is also a licensed government auctioneer.

Today Prince Peter Onogho Akperi has over five companies; he is one of the foremost indigenous gas companies in Nigeria.

He is also the Deputy Head of Mission International Peace Commission. Prince Peter Onogho Akperi is married to Millicent Oghenekevwe Akperi and they are blessed with two children.

