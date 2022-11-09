By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress APC in Abia state has restated its determination to dislodge the Peoples Democratic Party PDP in the state, dismissing claims that the Labour Party LP has assumed dominance of the South East geopolitical zone.

Abia APC Governorship candidate, High Chief Ikechi Emenike disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja when he led stakeholders from the state on a thank you visit to the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee NWC of the party.

Addressing journalists after a meeting with the party leadership, Emenike said the APC is facing attacks from other parties in the state as a result of its current mass appeal which places it in a vantage position to win the next governorship election.

Asked whether the APC is disturbed by the fact that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party LP, Mr Peter Obi hails from the South East zone and seems to be making waves, Emenike said; “They are making waves on the internet. That is why I said come to Abia and see for yourself who is making impact and who is not making impact”.

He also added that the state governor, Okezie Ikpeazu has made the job of the APC easier, saying, judging by his performances, the governor has already done 40 percent of the campaigns for APC.

“What I want to assure you is that through his (Ikpeazu’s) performances, he has done almost 40% of the campaigns for us and what we are doing is just trying to harvest most of the grounds and cover all the loopholes and work towards that.

“I know a lot of people are still doubtful, depending on the line of propaganda and information. Please before you say anything about the APC, visit your state, go to the polling units at the wards and find out the status of today’s APC and others whether we are ready for victory or not”, he stated.

Earlier, Senator Adamu said stakeholders of the Abia chapter of the party had resolved all their initial differences and were on an appreciation visit to the national secretariat.

Those on the delegation were the deputy governorship candidate, Barr. Gloria Akara, Abia APC Chairman, Dr KC Ononugbu; APC Welfare Officer, Sir FN Nwosu; Abia State Senatorial Candidates; Hon. Emeka Atuma; Uche Ogboso; Generals Victor Nnorom, CM Abraham, CO Okoro and Jack Nwogbo; Sen. Chris Adighije, Sir Marc Wabara among others.

