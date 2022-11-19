George

By Emmanuel Okogba

Super Eagles legend and assistant coach, Finidi George has reacted to criticisms that greeted a post-match incident invloving him, Moses Simon and Pepe after the 4-0 loss to Portugal on Thursday.

While Moses Simon and Portugese defender, Pepe wanted to exchange jerseys, George was seen asking for the same jersey, and didn’t look too pleased that he didn’t get it.

George has now explained that his son had requested him to get either Ronaldo or Pepe’s jersey as he (son) was a huge fan of both players during their time at Real Madrid.

“My son asked me two weeks ago if it’s possible to get the shirt of Ronaldo or Pepe because he’s a very big fan of Real Madrid when they were at the club and I told him I will try,” The former Ajax star said.

“Getting to the field, we knew Ronaldo wasn’t going to start because he was sick. So I told Pepe in the tunnel, please after the game, I would like to have the shirt for my son. So, he told me that was fine. After the game, I saw he was changing his shirt with one of the players and I went to remind him of what we said in the tunnel before the game started.”

“He said he was going to give his shirt to a Super Eagles player (Zaidu Sanusi) playing in his club (Porto), and that definitely, I will get the shirt. I was speaking Spanish with him and that was it.”

Finidi said his action was not a case of being star-struck as he has enough jerseys from his playing days.

“People just want to twist things and the real reason for me.

“I’ve had many jerseys in my playing days and I don’t need Pepe’s shirt for myself. Where am I going to keep it? I don’t have a museum. It’s just that my son is a big fan and wanted me to ask.

“That’s what I did. I don’t know how getting something for my son and becomes viral on Social Media. It’s crazy mehn! I thought we should be talking about the game. But it was like I’m trending.” He added.

Two goals in each half condemned the Super Eagles to their third consecutive loss.

RELATED NEWS