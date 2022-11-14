…Beg Senate to reject planning amendment of CBN Act of 2007

By Innocent Anaba

Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN Pensioners/Retirees Club, has called on the Senate to reject the proposed amendment to the CBN Act of 2007, to among others, remove the CBN Governor as the Chairman of its Board of Directors by bringing in an outsider to occupy the position. It also opposed the amendment that seeks to make it mandatory for the CBN to submit its annual budget to the National Assembly for approval.

The CBN retirees club in a position paper by the chairman, Chief Patrick Anene, and Tsado Daniya, General Secretary, to the Senate President, Dr. Ahmed Lawan, said: “Our primary purpose in presenting this paper to you is to formally register our very strong objection as regards the recent proposal by some members of the Upper Chamber to push for the amendment of the CBN Act 2007.

“The proposed amendment focuses on three areas, namely, to remove the CBN Governor as the Chairman of the CBN Board of Directors by bringing in an outsider to occupy the position; making it mandatory for the CBN to submit it’s annual budget to the National Assembly for approval and the third area is attempting to divest the CBN Board of the power and authority to fix the remunerations of the Board members.

“In 2012, we made our presentation to the National Assembly during the Public Hearing exercise when a similar attempt was made to curtail the institutional and operational independence of the CBN. We are doing so again this time around because nothing has changed in our perception.

“It is our view that, not only as patriotic Nigerians but also as people who are knowledgeable in the operations of the bank, the proposed amendment will surely have negative implications. It will not only seriously erode the independence of the CBN as an institution but it will further politicize its operations.

“Seeking to remove the CBN Governor as the Chairman of the CBN Board of Directors by bringing in an outsider to occupy the position in not healthy. The combination of the roles of being a Chief Executive Officer, CEO, as the Governor and the Chairmanship of the Board of Directors, is largely what is obtainable in central banks all over the world.

“Indeed, it is the global best practice and Nigeria cannot be an exception. The main reason for this is not only to prevent occasional conflicts, quarrels and struggle for power between the institution’s Governor and the would-be outsider Board Chairman which could adversely affect the institution in the performance of its core mandate. However, by allowing the Governor remain the Chairman of the Board will also insulate the bank from pressures from political authorities and industry players thereby preserving its institutional autonomy.

“Furthermore, it should be noted that the sponsors of the Bill apparently did not conduct sufficient research before the proposed appointment of an outsider as Chairman of the Board. On the contrary, the established global norm is that the governor of the Central Bank is also the chairman of the Board. The countries with similar structures to that of Nigeria such as the Federal Reserve System of the USA; the European Central Bank; Bank of Japan; Reserve Bank of India; Bank Negara Malaysia; South African Reserve Bank; Central Bank of Egypt and the Bank of Ghana all have the Governor/President as the CEO and Chairman of Board.

“The only notable exception is the Bank of England. Even then, this exception does not detract from the global practice, given that the Governor of the Bank of England is in a very formidable position vis-à-vis the Chairman of the Board. In this connection, it should be noted that while the Governor is the Chair of three powerful committees, the Monetary Policy committee, the Financial Policy Committee and the Prudential Policy Committee, the Chairman leads the Court of the Bank, which is the governing board, of which the Governor is also a member.

“The Governor is responsible for setting the Bank’s strategy, budget and taking key decisions on resourcing and appointments. Thus, there is no potential for role conflict or ‘turf wars.’ Furthermore, the Bank of England has budgetary independence.”

“On making it mandatory for the CBN to submit its annual budget to the National Assembly for approval, the CBN Act 2007 has provisions to ensure institutional and budgetary independence which should not be tampered with. It should be emphasized that budgetary independence is critical to any central bank’s ability to exercise the four other dimensions of its independence. Neither its lender of last resort (ability of CBN to intervene where necessary in financial institutions) role nor its financial system stability mandate can be effectively executed without budgetary independence.

“The four pillars of CBN autonomy are: Regulatory Independence, Supervisory Independence, Institutional Independence and Budgetary Independence.

“Regrettably, the proposed amendments by the Senate will effectively erode CBN independence. It is therefore, recommended that the Senate should let the four dimensions of independence enunciated in this contribution guide its deliberations.

“Also, attempting to divest the CBN Board of the power and authority to fix the remunerations of the Board members is not the way to go. It is worthy of note that Section 1(3) of the present CBN Act 2007 enacted into law on May 25, 2007, states as follows: “In order to facilitate the achievement of its mandate under this Act and the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA), and in line with the objective of promoting stability and continuity in economic management”.

RELATED NEWS