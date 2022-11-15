By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

THE Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council, PEBEC, has received the Capital Market Catalyst Award from the Financial Markets Dealers Quotations, FMDQ, in Lagos.

In a statement issued to Vanguard by PEBEC, on Wednesday, the award which was presented on November 11, 2022, was part of FMDQ’s unwavering commitment to the transformation of the Nigerian financial markets through its Global Competitiveness, Operational Excellence, Liquidity, and Diversity, GOLD, Agenda.

Receiving the award, the Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, expressed her gratitude to the Group Chief Executive Officer, CEO, FMDQ, Mr Bola Onadele, for the institution’s dedication to recognizing catalytic innovation by change makers in the public sector.

She also noted that she and her team, along with PEBEC reform champions across all arms and levels of government remain committed to doing more to institutionalize reforms that will make it progressively easier to start and grow a business in Nigeria.

The statement added: “Now in its 5th year, the award ceremony is a corporate tradition that recognizes the demonstrated resilience and agility of the Nigerian financial market’s participants.

“FMDQ has revolutionized Nigeria’s capital market in less than a decade and has consistently hosted this celebration of excellence since the inaugural edition five years ago.

“Since 2016, the PEBEC, chaired by the Vice president of Nigeria, has introduced over 160 key reforms that have improved the Nigerian business environment.

“The work of its Secretariat has impacted the financial markets landscape and the economy at large, with the most notable reform being the coordination of the re-enactment and signing into law of the Companies and Allied matters Act, 2020 (CAMA 2020) after a 30 year hiatus.

“In addition, in 2017, the PEBEC collaborated with key stakeholders on two other important pieces of legislation that enable MSMEs access credit from banks and other financial institutions – The Secured Transaction in Movable Asset Act, 2017 and the Credit Reporting Act, 2017.”

