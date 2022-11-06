If I say the sports minister, Chief Sunday Dare is as cunning as the tortoise, I will be glorifying him. While the tortoise is cunningly wise and uses its wisdom to outsmart other animals, the sports minister is cunning but not as wise as the tortoise and so hasn’t been able to outsmart stakeholders in the country’s basketball family.

When Dare succeeded maverick Jos politician, Solomon Dalung, stakeholders in the troubled basketball family heaved a sigh of relief, believing that a neutral person has come and therefore the crisis threatening the existence of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, NBBF, would be put to rest at last.

Overtime however, Dare has shown that Dalung is a far better person than him because, with Dalung, you know your fate. No pretence as he will show you where he stands at every given time.

Thank God the minister, even though holds a Chieftaincy title, is not a traditional ruler. If he was, he would have been a bad ruler because he will never be neutral in dealing with his subjects.

How I wish former Chairman of Shooting Stars Football of Ibadan, Chief Bode Oyewole was alive today, he would have confirmed my fears about Chief Dare, who has not proved me wrong.

When the Ogbomoso-born politician was appointed to replace Dalung, I got wind of how some directors in the sports ministry were going to ambush him and that it will be done in far away Morocco.

Knowing that Elder Oyewole, also an Oyo state man knows him, I told him what was being planned by the Ministry staff. I told him that to believe what I was saying was true, that he should watch out that the first official assignment for the minister was visiting Team Nigeria athletes in Morocco for the All Africa Games. I told him what the deal was and that once the minister falls for it, he would be led by the nose by the greedy directors who he won’t be able to control again.

Elder Oyewole was shocked and told me he was disappointed that the minister fell for the bait. From that day, I knew nothing good will come out of the crisis in the NBBF.

Two years after, I have been proved right because, Dare has shown that in basketball, it is the tail that wags the dog and not the other way round.

Last year, after the national female basketball team, the D’Tigress protested against Musa Kida and his illegal board foisted on the country by Dalung over unpaid allowances and bonuses, Dare dissolved the NBBF caretaker committee and put in place a machinery for an all inclusive election.

He however, invited members of the two feuding factions to work out a way forward for a fresh election. He headed the meeting which included the Nigeria Olympic Committee, NOC president, Habu Gumel, himself a slippery administrator. A legal officer of the ministry was also there.

The position of the ministry was read out to both factions and election fixed for Abuja. Kida and his group kicked against the decision. Shockingly, a statement was issued less than twenty fours later by a director in the ministry and every decision taken and read out by the ministry’s legal officer, including that Kida was no longer head of the NBBF caretaker committee, was overturned.

The volte-face caused majority of the stakeholders, including some aggrieved members of the Kida faction who felt sidelined by Kida, to insist that the elections must proceed as planned.

While the sports ministry directed that the elections must hold in Abuja, Kida said he would organise his in Benin City. And this caused two boards to emerge. The Benin election produced Kida while the ministry’s recognised election in Abuja produced Igoche Mark.

A second round of crisis thus started. And the Kida group reported to FIBA which said they won’t recognise the election conducted by the ministry in Abuja.

This is contrary to its position in 2017 when it recognised the Abuja election conducted by the same ministry against the one held in Kano by then sitting NBBF Board.

At that stage, the government felt that officials who are only holding the federation in trust for the country and depended on funds it gave them to run the sport could not be dictating to it. That was when the decision to pull the country out of all international competitions to allow it fix the problem of the game locally for two years was taken.

Trust the impostors, they rallied the support of their friends in the media and started whipping up sentiments about the effects of pulling the national teams out of the World Cup and the ban FIBA will slam on the country.

Though the government later rescinded its decision, it was too late as the D’Tigress had already lost their World Cup slot to Mali who placed second in the qualifiers.

The sports minister has now recognised Kida as the NBBF president against the wishes of majority of the stakeholders and he is busy constituting committees to run basketball for the next four years. He has equally constituted a reconciliation committee with only members of his faction.

Kida says he wants to review the same constitution that was contested by majority of stakeholders. And he doesn’t want any input from people opposed to his return, yet he and Dare believe they are making progress in resolving the lingering crisis of the NBBF?

At best both men should know that their moves could only fetch them the peace of a grave yard.

