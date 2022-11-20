The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has announced it will hold its 2023 presidential campaign rally in Gombe state on Monday the 21st November.

This was made known in a statement signed by the Director General, PDP presidential campaign Organization, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state.

Venue of the presidential rally has been slated for Gombe Township Stadium, Gombe state by 11 am prompt, on Monday, November 21.

Tambuwal urged all elected members and party faithful to be present, as “ we join hands with Atiku Abubakar and Ifeanyi Okowa to recover Nigeria,” Tambuwal stated.

He said, “This is to cordially invite all elected PDP Governors, Members of PDP National Working Committee, National Assembly Members, PDP NEC Members, Members of PDP Board of Trustees, State Chapters, Former Governors, Former Ministers, PDP Candidates, and Stakeholders to the Borno State Presidential Campaign Rally.

PDP recently held its presidential campaign rally in Borno which witnessed a massive turnout with the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar vowing to ensure the people of the state feel the presence of government if elected President in 2023 general election.

