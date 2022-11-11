Presidential candidate of the ruling People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar has assured the Nigerian youths that the party will help them realize their aspirations.

Atiku made this vow on Thursday at the inauguration of the national youth wing of the PDP presidential campaign council in Abuja.

The PDP presidential candidate shared photos of a delegation of the PDP youth council via his verified Twitter handle on Friday.

He tweeted “Our agenda for a youth-inclusive campaign was boosted today as I led other leaders of our great party, @OfficialPDPNig, to the inauguration of the PDP Youth Council.

“The youth of Nigeria are a crucial component of the effort to recover Nigeria. As ONE, we can get it done. -AA.” he added.

Addressing the youths Atiku said, if elected, his administration will create an enabling environment for youths to thrive.

He said the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC will be voted out of government in the 2023 general election.

According to Atiku, the ruling APC has “dashed the hopes of Nigerians.”

Atiku claimed he played a significant role in the “fight” to sustain Nigeria’s democracy, adding that it is the reason “youths are enjoying their freedom of today”.

He said, “To be honest, PDP is the only political party. APC is not a political party; it is an alliance of Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) and Tinubu’s party. It is an alliance. And we have seen that all alliances in this country have disappeared,” he said.

“Let me tell you: No matter your poor background, PDP will give you the opportunity to be whatever you want to become in Nigeria.”

Atiku told the youths that he understands the nation’s challenges, adding that he has developed his five-point agenda for the country’s growth.

He stated, “Do you know why I say so? Because those five-point programmes, I sat down myself to write them. I did not ask any professor.

“If you study these five points — from national unity, security, education to restructuring — you will find that they are seamlessly interconnected.

“Therefore, I want to assure you. No matter your poor background, no matter your position, PDP will help you realise your individual and collective aspirations in this country.

“APC has come and dashed the hopes of Nigerians. We don’t expect them to bring change in any way in the next five to six months.”

Atiku urged the youths to go around the “nooks and crannies” of the country to convince Nigerians to vote for the PDP.

“Since the creation of Nigeria, there has never been any political party as old as PDP. So, we have succeeded in laying the ground for sustained democracy in our country,” he said.

“Therefore, you have a legacy to be proud of as members of the youth council.

“Let me, therefore, charge you with the responsibility of making sure that you carry the message of the PDP to the nooks and crannies of this country,” he said.

While addressing the youths, the PDP vice presidential candidate and governor of Delta state, Ifeanyi Okowa said Nigeria needs a leader who understands the nation’s challenges and can solve them.

Okowa noted that Nigeria needs a leader “who can speak the truth at all times, uphold the constitution of this nation, and respect all laws that exist.”

