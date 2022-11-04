Some of the ward chairmen of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Saki West local government, Oyo State alongside thousands of their supporters have dumped the party for Honourable Shina Peller’s political party, Accord.

This happened on Friday in Saki when the ward chairmen led by their leader, Honourable Abdulsalam Rafiu Arikewusope publicly announced their defection from PDP to Accord.

Speaking on behalf of others, Honourable Arikewusope, who was also the PDP chairman of all the eleven ward chairmen in the local government, explained that their decision was informed by the yearning, aspiration and interest of the majority in Oke-Ogun.

According to him, they have all unanimously identified with Honourable Peller’s liberation mission and Accord as the only formidable political party to reckon with not only in the Oyo North Senatorial District.

Honourable Arikewusope added that they see Honourable Peller as a young, vibrant, fearless and grassroots-oriented politician who is an advocate of bottom-to-top approach to governance. He stated further that they are confident that Honourable Peller will intensify efforts in bridging the gap between the government and the grassroots people if elected as their senator come 2023.

Welcoming the new members into the party, Accord Oyo State Party chairman, Prince Felix Kolade Ojo, appreciated them for believing in Accord as a party through which liberation mission can be actualized. He added that Accord is a party which embraces internal democracy and that all members are always given sense of belonging irrespective of ethnic or religious affiliation.

In his own reaction, the candidate of Acoord for Oyo North Senatorial District in the forthcoming general election, Honourable Shina Peller, commended Honourable Arikewusope and others for their bold decision, describing it as a very courageous move driven by the desire for the development of Oke-Ogun region.

Honourable Peller therefore assured the new members that they have made the right decision as he expressed confidence that Accord will be victorious in the forthcoming 2023 general election particularly in Oyo North and by extension Oyo State at large.

RELATED NEWS