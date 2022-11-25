By Chancel Sunday

BOMADI—WARD chairmen of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, under the umbrella of PDP Ward Chairmen’s Forum, PWCF, Delta State, have issued a two-week ultimatum to Gov Ifeanyi Okowa and the state party chairman, Barr Kingsley Esiso, to as a matter of necessity, consider them as members of the party.

This was contained in a communique issued at the end of an enlarged meeting of members at Kwale, Ndokwa-West local government area of the state, yesterday, stressing that they were fed up with the neglect in the scheme of things in the state.

The communique, signed by the chairman of PWCF, Mr Tanko Awipi (Bomadi), vice chairman, Hon. Agbanashi Chinedu Basil (Oshimili North) and assistant secretary, Mr Oba Matthew (Isoko South), reads in part: “we and our ward executive members commend Gov Okowa, who’s the Vice Presidential candidate of our party, for his giant strides in the state.

“It’s a fact that we and our excos perform all grassroot activities on behalf of the party but have been neglected in the scheme of things in the state. We’ll not leave the party but cannot remain as underdogs.

“We also frowned at the situation whereby we met with the Senior Political Adviser to Gov Okowa over our plight without tangible outcome, as well as the state party chairman neither recognizing nor thinking about our plight as grassroot mobilizers.

“However, we observed to our dismay that the 25 local government council chairmen, the 25 PDP youth leaders and the over 270 councillors were duly carried along after the party primaries in the state, while we were ignored.

“Based on the above, we’ve resolved and request to have an audience with Gov Okowa within two weeks interval, failure to which we’ll think otherwise and do the needful”.

