Atiku Abubakar

The main opposition party in a Nigeria, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has announced it will hold its 2023 presidential campaign rally in Maiduguri Borno state on Wednesday the 9th November.

This was made known in a statement signed by the Director General, PDP Presidential Campaign Organization, Governor Aminu Tambuwal, yesterday and made available to Vanguard.

Venue of the presidential rally has been slated for Ramat Square, Maiduguri, 12 noon on Wednesday.

Tambuwal urged all elected members and party faithful to be present and join hands with the party’s presidential flag bearers to rescue the Nation.

He said, “This is to cordially invite all elected PDP Governors, Members of PDP National Working Committee, National Assembly Members, PDP NEC Members, Members of PDP Board of Trustees, State Chapters, Former Governors, Former Ministers, PDP Candidates, and Stakeholders to the Borno State Presidential Campaign Rally.

Atiku’s PDP recently held its presidential campaign rally in Edo state amid security concerns, at a time there were reported cases of wanton killings and kidnappings in state.

The move has been applauded by some critics, who believed the PDP presidential candidate has shown traits of a commander-in-chief by daring criminals gangs and bandits to conduct rally in their stronghold.

